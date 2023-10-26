Plans to deliver 500 homes were amended to meet second staircase rules

Plans to knock down a converted office tower to build more than 500 homes in Wembley have been approved by Brent Council.

The £300m residential-led scheme, known as Stonebridge Place, has been brought forward by developers Canada Israel and Avanton, with Patel Taylor the architect.

Historically known as Wembley Point, the 1.3ha site is currently occupied by a 21-storey office block, which was built in the 1960s and recently transformed into a residential building.

The developers’ proposals would see that tower levelled and replaced with three buildings, the tallest a 32-storey block with 266 homes and a small commercial unit on the ground floor.

Upon its completion in 2027, this tower will be the tallest building in Brent.

A second building of three storeys will contain a gym intended for use by Stonebridge Boxing Club, while the third is another high rise, which will be 20 storeys at its tallest and contain 249 homes – a mix of private and affordable – and commercial units on the ground floor.

The application was amended between submission and the planning hearing to add a second stair core to serve all floors of the two tall buildings.

When it was originally submitted for planning approval in February 2022, the scheme included a 35% provision for affordable housing, but this was subsequently reduced to 25%.

According to the developers, this decision was made in response to rising construction costs and interest rates.

Proposals were passed near unanimously by a planning committee, with one abstention.