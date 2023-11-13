Plans to build a 125,000 sq ft life sciences hub on brownfield land near Cambridge have been approved.

South Cambridge District Council delivered a unanimous consent decision in favour of developer Gen Two’s proposal for the 5.2-acre site in Fowlmere, nine miles south of the city.

Designed by local practice BCR Infinity, the scheme – dubbed ‘Alchemy’ – is due to start in the first half of next year with completion set for 2025.

Eight self-contained laboratory suites ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft will be delivered as part of the development, with two of five existing two-storey structures to be re-used.

According to Gen Two, the scheme will provide direct access to local transport hubs such as Foxton and Whittlesford Station via shuttle bus.

Others working on the job include project manager 3PM, cost consultant CB3, sustainability consultant BDP and landscape practice David Jarvis.