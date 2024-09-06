Scheme at Begbroke will include 1,800 homes, new office space and three schools

Hawkins Brown’s masterplan for a mixed-use scheme near Oxford combining 1,800-homes and research space has been given the green light.

Project client Oxford University Development (OUD) said the 170 acre scheme will “redefine the model for a 21st century community”.

OUD, a joint venture between the University of Oxford and Legal & General, was given planning approval for the plans by Cherwell district council on Thursday.

The scheme will expand the existing Begbroke Science Park, which is already home to more than 50 engineering and life sciences firms, with 155,000 sq m of additional employment space.

Half of the new homes will be affordable, arranged around four parkland areas covering 50% of the site.

It will also contain three new schools and a range of community facilities including shops and restaurants.

OUD chief executive Anna Strongman said the planning approval was a “major step forward in our ambition to deliver sustainable communities in Oxfordshire that will enable world-leading research and innovation to continue alongside much needed new homes”.