Second report follows hearings to determine how the Kensington tower block came to be in a condition that allowed fire to spread

The final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report will be published on 4 September, it has been announced.

The second report into the 2017 disaster, which claimed 72 lives, comes after a seven-year long inquiry which examined 1,500 witness statements and 300,000 documents.

A brief notice on the inquiry website said: “The inquiry has written to core participants to inform them that the phase two report will be published on Wednesday 4 September 2024.

“Further information about the arrangements for publication will be published in due course.”

The report follows the final hearing in the inquiry’s second phase, which examined how the tower block came to be in a condition that allowed fire to spread, in November 2022. The first report into the inquiry, which established a factual narrative of events, was published in October 2019.

>> See also: Decay, delay and deregulation: what we have learnt from the Grenfell Inquiry

The report comes a day after the Metropolitan Police said a total of 19 firms or organisations and 58 individuals are currently under investigation in relation to the disaster, by a team of 180 dedicated officers and staff.

It said criminal trials for the Grenfell Tower fire will not begin until 2027.