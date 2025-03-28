A team led by UK firms Grimshaw and Haptic has won a scheme to almost double the capacity of Athens airport.

The Anemos consortium, which also includes Arup, London retail specialist Leslie Jones and Greek practice K-Studio, will oversee a phased expansion of Athens International Airport, increasing passenger numbers from 26 million to 40 million passengers a year by 2032. Design management is being carried out by another UK firm, Plan A.

Originally designed and constructed by German giant Hochtief, and completed in 2001 ready for the Athens 2004 Summer Olympics, Athens International Airport is the largest airport in Greece, located 20 km from the city centre.

The expansion project will extend and alter the main terminal building and overhaul a satellite terminal building.

The plans for the existing main terminal include new north and south oculi – large halls with roofs up to 24.5m high covering gardens, lounges and shops.

The first phase of the work is reported to be worth around £540m to complete.