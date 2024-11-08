Housing association says work will run for 15 years
Guinness Partnership is after contractors to deliver major works totalling £1bn over a period of up to 15 years.
The 70,000-home association has issued a tender notice for contracts in five regions: North west and Greater Manchester; Yorkshire, Humberside & East Midlands; Home Counties; South east & Coast and Greater London and South west.
Appointed contractors in each of the regions will be required to carry out a host of schemes including kitchen and bathroom replacements, roofing repairs and structural repairs.
The deadline for applications is 13 December.
Regional lots
£320m North West and Greater Manchester
£144m Yorkshire, Humberside & East Midlands
£110m Home Counties
£260m South east & Coast and Greater London
£170m Greater London and South west
