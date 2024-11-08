Housing association says work will run for 15 years

Guinness Partnership is after contractors to deliver major works totalling £1bn over a period of up to 15 years.

The 70,000-home association has issued a tender notice for contracts in five regions: North west and Greater Manchester; Yorkshire, Humberside & East Midlands; Home Counties; South east & Coast and Greater London and South west.

Appointed contractors in each of the regions will be required to carry out a host of schemes including kitchen and bathroom replacements, roofing repairs and structural repairs.

The deadline for applications is 13 December.