London developer working on several schemes for TfL in capital

London developer Helical has brought in new faces from Third London Wall and Turner & Townsend to help build out its pipeline of work in the capital.

Elliott Saunders has been appointed senior development executive and arrives from Third London Wall where he was a director.

He also worked at Avison Young and his portfolio of schemes worked on included an over station development at Farringdon Crossrail, as well as 5 Broadgate, the Mace-built home of bank UBS, and 80 Fenchurch Street, built by Skanska and the London office of Arcadis.

Matt Redgrave joined as development executive from T&T towards the end of last year after more than seven years at the firm.

Helical’s London jobs include redeveloping 100 New Bridge Street, with the job near Blackfriars station set to be carried out by Mace. And it is working in a joint venture with Transport for London on new office space at Bank, Paddington and Southwark.