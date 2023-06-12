Southern region to be run out of London

Henry Boot Developments has said it is closing its Bristol office as part of a restructuring which will see its southern business run out of London.

The firm’s managing director Ed Hutchinson said: “After lengthy consideration, we have taken the decision to rationalise our business operations in the south of the country and, as a result, will be closing the HBD office in Bristol.

“We now view the South-west and South-east regions as a single consolidated Southern region and will look to perform the majority of our Southern business activities from our London office.”

The firm said just one redundancy has been made as a result, the firm’s head of Bristol office.

As well as London, Henry Boot has offices in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham.

In a trading update last month, the housing and property developer said profit was hitting analysts’ expectations at around £37.8m for the year to date. The firm will release interim results in September.