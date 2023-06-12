Southern region to be run out of London

Henry Boot Developments has said it is closing its Bristol office as part of a restructuring which will see its southern business run out of London.

The firm’s managing director Ed Hutchinson said: “After lengthy consideration, we have taken the decision to rationalise our business operations in the south of the country and, as a result, will be closing the HBD office in Bristol.

“We now view the South-west and South-east regions as a single consolidated Southern region and will look to perform the majority of our Southern business activities from our London office.”

henry boot

Henry Boot said work in the South will be run out of London

The firm said just one redundancy has been made as a result, the firm’s head of Bristol office.

As well as London, Henry Boot has offices in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham.

>> See also: Planning delays fail to blunt Henry Boot profit

In a trading update last month, the housing and property developer said profit was hitting analysts’ expectations at around £37.8m for the year to date. The firm will release interim results in September.

Topics