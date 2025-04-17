Homes England has bought 34ha of land to create its largest housing-led development site in the north of England.

The acquisition of land could pave the way for a major urban extension, with the opportunity for up to 4,200 new homes.

The development would see an urban extension to the south-east of Warrington in Cheshire.

The purchase brings the agency’s landholding in the area to around 250ha.

The planned development on the site includes schools, recreational spaces and local health centres. Around 30% of the residential component will be affordable.

Alison Crofton, chief property officer at Homes England, said: “This is a clear example of Homes England’s unique role to enable, deliver and demonstrate effective placemaking at scale.

“We negotiated with multiple stakeholders to successfully complete this acquisition, alongside ongoing local community engagement. We’re looking forward to progressing to the next stage of planning and seeing a new community being delivered.”

Following the acquisition, Homes England will complete a site-wide development framework this year, laying the groundwork for future planning applications.