Ridge & Partners lands places on six out of seven lots on four year deal

Dozens of consultants and architects have been appointed to a £150m framework for building consultancy services.

Ridge & Partners, Gerald Eve, Potter Raper and Stace are among firms to have won places on the four-year deal for framework operator Procure Public, acting on behalf of London-based Central and Cecil Housing Trust.

Other consultants appointed on the framework, which will be open to all UK public sector bodies, include CPC Project Services, Heyne Tillett Steel, Sweco and Whitby Wood.

Ridge has secured places on six out of seven lots, which cover a wide range of consultancy services, with Potter Raper close behind with five lots secured.

Architects appointed include Allies & Morrison, Henley Halebrown, Levitt Bernstein, BPTW, Ryder Architecture, LDA Design, Scott Brownrigg, Collado Collins, Karakusevic Carson, Rock Townsend, Cullinan Studio and Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects.

Other than building and landscape design, work expected through the framework for architects includes architectural advisory services, construction project management, engineering and inspection services.

Central and Cecil Housing Trust is a provider of homes in London exclusively for people aged over 55, and operates 1,850 properties in the capital.