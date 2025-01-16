Deal runs for four years
Close to 30 firms including Morgan Sindall, Kier and Vinci have been appointed to an £800m FM framework run by Pagabo.
The Total Facilities Management Framework will run until January 2029, with a total estimated value of £814m. In all, 27 companies have won a place on the deal.
It will be managed on behalf of contracting authority Red Kite Learning Trust and will allow public sector organisations to procure work across sectors including education, leisure, healthcare, emergency services and local authorities.
Jobs covered by the framework include M&E, roofing and decorating schemes along with catering and security.
The 27 firms on the framework
Ascot Services UK Ltd
BAM FM Limited CBES Ltd
CBES Ltd
CBRE Managed Services Ltd
Compass Contract Services (UK) Ltd
Dalkia Facilities Limited
J.F. & H. Dowds Ltd T/A Dowds Group
Eric Wright FM Ltd
Galliford Try Facilities Management Limited
GFM Ltd
Heb Group UK Ltd
H&J Martin Ltd
JSS Rail Ltd
Kier Facilities Services Limited
Lancer Scott Facilities Management
Lorne Stewart plc
Macro Group Limited
Morgan Sindall Property Services
MTX Contracts Limited
SEE Services Ltd
Sewell Facilities Management Limited
Space Solutions (Scotland) Limited
Thermatic Technical FM Limited
Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK Limited
VINCI Construction UK Ltd
Wates Property Services Limited
Whitehead Building Services
