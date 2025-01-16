Close to 30 firms including Morgan Sindall, Kier and Vinci have been appointed to an £800m FM framework run by Pagabo.

The Total Facilities Management Framework will run until January 2029, with a total estimated value of £814m. In all, 27 companies have won a place on the deal.

It will be managed on behalf of contracting authority Red Kite Learning Trust and will allow public sector organisations to procure work across sectors including education, leisure, healthcare, emergency services and local authorities.

Jobs covered by the framework include M&E, roofing and decorating schemes along with catering and security.