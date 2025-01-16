Deal runs for four years

Close to 30 firms including Morgan Sindall, Kier and Vinci have been appointed to an £800m FM framework run by Pagabo.

The Total Facilities Management Framework will run until January 2029, with a total estimated value of £814m. In all, 27 companies have won a place on the deal.

Work will include a host of trades including M&E

It will be managed on behalf of contracting authority Red Kite Learning Trust and will allow public sector organisations to procure work across sectors including education, leisure, healthcare, emergency services and local authorities.

Jobs covered by the framework include M&E, roofing and decorating schemes along with catering and security.

The 27 firms on the framework

Ascot Services UK Ltd

BAM FM Limited CBES Ltd

CBES Ltd

CBRE Managed Services Ltd

Compass Contract Services (UK) Ltd

Dalkia Facilities Limited

J.F. & H. Dowds Ltd T/A Dowds Group

Eric Wright FM Ltd

Galliford Try Facilities Management Limited

GFM Ltd

Heb Group UK Ltd

H&J Martin Ltd

JSS Rail Ltd

Kier Facilities Services Limited

Lancer Scott Facilities Management

Lorne Stewart plc

Macro Group Limited

Morgan Sindall Property Services

MTX Contracts Limited

SEE Services Ltd

Sewell Facilities Management Limited

Space Solutions (Scotland) Limited

Thermatic Technical FM Limited

Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK Limited

VINCI Construction UK Ltd

Wates Property Services Limited

Whitehead Building Services

