Gleeson Homes has brought in a former Barratt and Redrow boss to be its new group construction director.

Wayne Morris started this month after close to 20 years at Barratt and then Redrow where he was construction director for more than eight years.

Last year Barratt and Redrow merged under a £2.5bn deal to become Barratt Redrow.

Morris was in charge of Redrow’s construction operations for both Yorkshire and Lancashire with his new role at Gleeson covering a national remit, especially in Gleeson’s heartlands of the north and Midlands.

Meanwhile, Keepmoat has recruited Mark Dilley as its chief financial officer from Tilia Homes, the private equity backed firm which acquired the housing business of Kier nearly four years ago.