Barratt to lead on infrastructure provision with work to begin later this year

Springfield and Barratt have agreed a deal to jointly develop a 3,000-home village on the outskirts of Stirling.

Scotland’s only listed housebuilder Springfield has already driven the Durieshill development through the design and planning stages.

Now it has entered into a partnership with the UK’s biggest housebuilder, with Barratt set to lead the provision of an infrastructure. Both firms will support delivery of private and affordable homes.

The deal includes an initial sale of land to Barratt, with subsequent sales tied to infrastructure investment as key development milestones are reached.

The programme includes upgrades to roads, electrical supply works, and sewage works.

The Durieshill village, which spans nearly 600 acres, is one of the largest detailed planning applications for housing and community infrastructure to be approved in Scotland to date, with a gross development value of approximately £776 million.

Initial groundworks are expected to commence in late 2024.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Barratt on this exciting project at Durieshill.

“Our shared values and goals in constructing quality homes and fostering sustainable communities, combined with Barratt’s five-star reputation, will offer customers increased choice and accelerate delivery in this premier development.

“Durieshill is more than just housing – it’s a place where people will live and work. The development of the village will inject significant investment into the local economy, making a huge contribution to the area with employment and apprenticeship opportunities in the hundreds.

“This village has been a vision of Stirling Council for over 20 years. We have worked closely with them to design a place that meets the wider requirements of the city and thank those who have helped drive this project”.

It comes after another deal announced by Springfield earlier this week. In a continuation of its return to affordable housing, the firm signed a £6.3m delivery contract with the Wheatley Group, a housing, care and property management group in Scotland.

A trading update in February showed income and profit at Springfield had dropped in the six months to November 2023, owing to ongoing challenges in the housing market.