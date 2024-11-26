HS2 has confirmed that the majority of the 12 bridges identified by Severfield as having welding problems are structures on its project.

The country’s biggest steelwork contractor said this morning that it had found issues on a dozen bridges which are set to cost it over £20m to fix.

In a statement, HS2 said that nine of the affected bridges were on its job with the problems blamed on a welding defect related to manufacturing at one factory.

It added the issue has affected nine bridges or viaducts on the route between London and Birmingham with repair work having already been carried out to correct defects on a number of structures while work is ongoing elsewhere.

HS2 said all bridges now in service had been “thoroughly” inspected and were safe to use.

A HS2 spokesperson added: “We have identified a number of welding defects related to steel fabrication work undertaken by one of our suppliers. A comprehensive review has been undertaken to determine the extent of the further action required. We are working closely with the company and our supply chain to address the issue.

“This will not impact on the safety or quality of the operational railway which is being designed to the highest standards.”

More than 500 bridges and structures are being built along the route between Old Oak Common in London and Curzon Street in Birmingham.