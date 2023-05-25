HS2 has been given the green light for a viaduct which will bring trains in and out of the city’s Curzon Street station.

The city council has OK’d the design of the Curzon No 2 viaduct, which is the tallest structure in the sequence of viaducts and structures that make up the Curzon Street Approaches.

The bridge will carry three parallel high speed rail tracks over the existing east-west rail line. The 150m section of viaduct includes a 25m-high truss.

The scheme has been designed by the Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture which is carrying out work on the route in and out of Birmingham. Curzon Street station will be built by a Mace Dragados joint venture.