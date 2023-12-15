The joint venture delivering HS2’s London tunnels has been given an additional £200m for the job.

Skanska Costain Strabag’s (SCS) contract is now valued at £4.1bn, split 34% apiece to Skanska and Costain, and 32% to Strabag.

Last July the joint venture received its first additional payment of £300m, to cover planned and agreed changes to the scope of works.

“The allocation is based on a number of elements, including project contingency drawn down, additional compensation events, and adjustments for inflation,” said a HS2 spokesperson.

“Following the Government’s decision to scale back the delivery of HS2 we are working to revise scope and budget of the project.”

Earlier this month, the site of the next set of tunnels to be bored by SCS’s twin tunnel boring machines was blessed by a local priest, on the day celebrating St Barbara, the patron saint of tunnellers and miners.

The tunnel being constructed is the Northolt Tunnel East, a 3.4mile tunnel which will form part of the 8.4mile twin bored Northolt tunnel, running from Victoria Road in North Acton to West Ruislip.

The tunnel will eventually carry HS2 services between Old Oak Common station and outer London when the line is completed.

Last month, Gardiner & Theobald (G&T) was brought in by HS2 Ltd to figure out why costs on the job have risen so much since 2019.

The cost consultant has been awarded a £490,000 contract to conduct a commercial review of main works civils contracts on the phase between London and Birmingham of the high-speed rail project.

The contract with G&T is for an initial six months, with an option to extend by up to a further six months.