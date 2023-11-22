Hunt slashes taxes as OBR sharply downgrades growth forecast

Relief allowing firms to claim back cost of investments to be made permanent

Jeremy Hunt is cutting national insurance by 2% from January and has scrapped plans to end a tax cut allowing firms to claim back the cost of equipment in today’s autumn statement.

The chancellor described the “full expensing” measure which lets businesses claim 25% of the cost of investments in IT, equipment and machinery as the “largest business tax cut in modern British history”.

The cut will cost the Treasury £11bn a year and aims to stimulate business investment to boost economic growth and productivity.

Hunt said the move will mean the UK will have the most generous capital allowances in the G7 group of developed nations.

In the headline measure in an autumn statement which Hunt said was for a “country that has turned a corner”, national insurance paid by employees will be slashed from 12% to 10% from 6 January following a sharp drop in inflation last month from 6.7% to 4.8%.

But the statement was accompanied by a sharply downgraded economic growth forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

A slower than expected reduction in inflation means the OBR now expects the economy will grow by 0.7% next year and 1.4% in 2025, down from 1.8% and 2.5% forecast in March.

Price rises are now not expected to return to normal levels until 2025, a year later than previously forecast, with the spending watchdog saying inflation will only fall to 2.8% next year, falling short of the 2% target.

Previously it forecast inflation would dive to 0.9% next year, and 0.1% the following year.

Other spending announcements in today’s statement include £50m over the next two years to increase the number of apprentices in engineering and other “key growth sectors”.

Financial incentives for investment zones and freeports will be extended from five years to 10 years, and a new £150m fund will be set up to support the programme.

Hunt pledged £520m in funding for developing life sciences and £960m to accelerate growth in green industries including offshore wind, electricity networks, nuclear, hydrogen and carbon storage and capture.

Regeneration projects in areas including Bolsover, Monmouthshire, Warrington and Cumbria will be handed £50m, while levelling up partnerships in Scotland will get £80m from the Treasury.