The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) has launched a consultation on whether England needs a national transport strategy.

According to the body, UK transportation lacks sufficiently detailed policies, plans or metrics to make effective investment and planning decisions, exacerbated by recent delays to major projects such as HS2 and the Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands.

The organisation claimed there was “broad industry support” for a national strategy, but no consensus on what it should look like.

It will now seek evidence from infrastructure and transport professionals, civil engineers and civil society groups on the value of such a strategy and how it could be developed and implemented.

>> Infrastructure authority needs power to refer failing projects to NAO, says Lords committee

>> Transport secretary confirms two year delay on HS2

Jonathan Spruce, ICE Trustee for policy and external affairs, said: “With capital budgets frozen from 2024/25, the transport industry is trying to meet ambitious goals with less money, so good decision making and prioritisation is more important than ever.

“However, England lacks a clear strategic plan for its transport network. We need to think strategically about what we want our country’s transport network to deliver so we can focus investment on the projects that will achieve the best outcomes for people and the planet.”