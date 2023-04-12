Full screen in popup Previous

New pictures released by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios show the architect’s plan for the University of Bristol’s new campus in Temple Quarter.

Work is set to begin next month on the £500m scheme, after the university signed contracts with contractor Sir Robert McAlpine earlier this month.

At the centre of the new campus, which sits on Cattle Market Road next to Temple Mead Station, will be a 38,000 sq m academic building.

The facility, which is to be built on the site of a former Royal Mail sorting office, will house the university’s business school, digital engineering research groups, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Quantum Technologies Innovation Centre.

Residential accommodation on Temple Island will provide living space for around 900 students.

Aecom is project manager and Arup the façade consultant, while Buro Happold will advise on structural engineering, sustainability and energy, as well as building services, along with M&E contractor NG Bailey.

The campus is set to open in 2026.