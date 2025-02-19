Scheme in Egypt designed for Africa’s most successful club

US practice Gensler has unveiled plans for a stadium in Egypt which will include a sunken pitch to overcome height restrictions caused by nearby flight paths and make playing conditions cooler.

The firm has teamed up with local investor El Qalaa El Hamraa and engineer Buro Happold to design a new home for Al-Ahly FC which will be built near Sphinx International Airport, between Cairo and Alexandria.

Gensler, which has an office in London, said: “To address height restrictions imposed by the airport’s flight paths, the team conceptualised a partially submerged design, sinking the pitch the minimum necessary below ground level.”

It added: “The sunken bowl also leverages cooler earth temperatures to reduce ambient heat, achieving sustainability through smart, passive design measures.”

The 42,000-seat ground will feature a asymmetric bowl design, with double-tiered stands on the west, north and south sides. It will also include a “structural arch that supports the roof, ensuring it is instantly recognisable” Gensler added.

A plaza, designed to host up to 30,000 visitors, offers fans a variety of amenities including a team shop, cafes, and a club museum.

Commonly known as Al-Ahly, the club plays its games at the 75,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Founded in 1907, it is the most successful team in Africa with 44 league titles.