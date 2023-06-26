Plans to create 2,800 sq m of new public realm at King Edward Square

LDA Design’s plans for a new public square just north of St Paul’s Cathedral have been given the green light by the City of London.

The proposals will see the removal of a one-way road system built in the 1970s between the cathedral and the former Museum of London.

Getting rid of the gyratory will enable the creation of 2,800 sq m of public realm in King Edward Square, which contains the grade-I listed tower and ruins of Christchurch Greyfriars.

The square overlooked by Greyfriars will have long communal tables as well as variety of seating opportunities.

Granite blocks salvaged from the Thames Embankment will be re-used as stepping stones and balance walkways.

The architectural practice has been working with the City of London and with Panorama St Paul’s, a new mixed-use building on the eastern side, designed by Kohn Pederson Fox.