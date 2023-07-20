Full screen in popup Previous

Sellar has secured planning approval for a new development in south-east London which will include 444 new student homes.

The Shard developer’s King’s Place scheme in Borough will also feature eight affordable homes for local key workers and 1,850 sq m flexible office and retail space including a corner café on the high street and a pocket park.

Southwark Council unanimously approved the proposals, which were drawn up by Morris+Company, earlier this week.

James Sellar, chief executive of Sellar, said the scheme was “redefining the design of student accommodation in London in a location with unrivalled connections to world class universities”.

The one-acre site fronts onto Newington Causeway and Borough High Street, close to both King’s College London and London South Bank University.

“The project also furthers our long-term track record of working with and making a positive contribution to Southwark through regenerative developments, adding King’s Place to our successful projects at Shard Quarter and Bermondsey Yards,” Sellar added.

The project team also includes WSP and Gardiner and Theobald.