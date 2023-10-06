Full screen in popup Previous

Next Barclays Glasgow Campus, winner of the 'corporate workplace' and 'best of the best' award Barclays Glasgow Campus, winner of the 'corporate workplace' and 'best of the best' award The White Collar Factory in London, winner of the 'Test of Time' award Five Bank Street, home to the European Bank for Reconstruction & Bank and winner of the 'Innovation' award Sycamore House in Stevenage, winner of the 'refurbished/recycled workplace' award Diageo 1HQ, winner of the 'fit out of workplace' award HERE Building in Thames Valley Park, winner of the 'ESG' award Threesixty Architecture Studio in Inverness, 'winner of the projects up to 1,500 sq m' award One Portwall Square in Bristol, winner of the 'commercial workplace' award HMRC's Belfast office, part of the organisation's locations programme, which won the 'president's award' 1/10 show caption

The British Council for Offices (BCO) has announced the nine winning office buildings for its national awards, with Barclays’ Glasgow Campus taking the ‘Best of the Best’ award.

Winners were revealed at the organisation’s annual dinner earlier this week at Grosvenor House in London, which attracted 1,200 guests from the industry.

Barclays’ campus, which also won the ‘corporate workplace’ award, involved the regeneration of a derelict site on the bank of the River Clyde and impressed judges with its placemaking and social initiatives.

Mike Burton, Aecom director and chair of the BCO’s National Judging Panel, said: “Visiting and evaluating the shortlisted projects for this year’s BCO National Awards has been a pleasure.

“It has been truly inspirational to see such a high level of holistic design thinking and innovation. The winners have set new standards for the next generation of offices, and I would like to congratulate all of the teams involved.”