Barclays Glasgow Campus wins top prize
The British Council for Offices (BCO) has announced the nine winning office buildings for its national awards, with Barclays’ Glasgow Campus taking the ‘Best of the Best’ award.
Winners were revealed at the organisation’s annual dinner earlier this week at Grosvenor House in London, which attracted 1,200 guests from the industry.
Barclays’ campus, which also won the ‘corporate workplace’ award, involved the regeneration of a derelict site on the bank of the River Clyde and impressed judges with its placemaking and social initiatives.
Mike Burton, Aecom director and chair of the BCO’s National Judging Panel, said: “Visiting and evaluating the shortlisted projects for this year’s BCO National Awards has been a pleasure.
“It has been truly inspirational to see such a high level of holistic design thinking and innovation. The winners have set new standards for the next generation of offices, and I would like to congratulate all of the teams involved.”
Other BCO National Awards winners:
Commercial Workplace – One Portwall Square, Bristol
Fit Out of Workplace – Diageo 1HQ, London
Projects up to 1,500m² – Threesixty Architecture Studio, Inverness
Refurbished/Recycled Workplace – Sycamore House, Stevenage
Innovation – Five Bank Street, London
ESG – HERE Building, Thames Valley Park
Test of Time – White Collar Factory, London
President’s Award – HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Locations Programme
No comments yet