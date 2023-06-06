Minister for industry and economic security spoke at launch of CLC zero diesel strategy

The inclusion of construction within a broader ministerial portfolio benefits the sector, according to Nusrat Ghani, minister for industry and economic security.

While construction is responsible for one in every 20 jobs in the UK economy, it has no dedicated minister in government.

Responsibility for the sector falls to the industry minister, a sub-cabinet position within the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), who co-chairs the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and oversees the 15-person strong construction unit within the DBT.

Combined with the revolving door of politicians who have held the position in recent years – Ghani was the fourth appointed in 2022 and the ninth in four years – there has been a perception within the industry that construction’s major economic role is being neglected by government.

But speaking to Building yesterday at the launch of the CLC’s strategy to eliminate diesel from UK construction sites, Ghani defended the current situation.

“It does [benefit] because I see everything. I spoke to someone earlier who was talking about steel and chemicals, well I am dealing with that already,” she said.

“I am responsible for steel as well so I can see the whole circle of things that we need to do.

“Taking care of everything makes sure I have a really good oversight. It’s much neater for me doing it all in one place.”

Regarding the Zero Diesel Sites Route Map, which was launched at HS2’s Old Oak Common Site in west London, Ghani said: “Cutting carbon emissions in construction is vital to achieving our net zero ambitions by 2050.

“That’s why I’m pleased to see the leadership the sector is showing by publishing this new route map, helping us move forward towards a cleaner, greener industrial future.”

There are currently an estimated 300,000 items of plant used by the UK construction industry, typically powered by diesel.

The strategy sets out practical measures to reduce this volume by 78% by 2035.