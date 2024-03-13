Aecom saw workloads jump last year as the firm said income was boosted by an infrastructure boom in the Middle East.

Aecom Ltd, which covers most of its UK business, said in accounts filed at Companies House that revenue in the year to 29 September last year was up 19% to £762.5m. Pre-tax profit was up by half to £36m.

In a note accompanying the accounts, which were signed off at the beginning of the month, the firm said the rise in revenue was “due to increased volumes across all end markets as well as continued growth in the company’s involvement in multinational infrastructure projects across the globe, particularly those in the Middle East”.

Business in the region, which include several jobs in Saudi Arabia, was up 45% to £156.5m while income at its biggest region, the UK, was up 13% to £573m.

Meanwhile, Aecom has brought in a new director for its cost management business in the North of England.

Paul Camac, who has joined from RPS, will lead the division out of its Manchester office while associate director Stephen Chadwick and cost management project surveyor Rebecca Costello also join from RPS and will be based at Aecom’s office in Liverpool.

Aecom’s project, programme and cost management has doubled to 60 staff across the North-west in the past year, the firm added.