Green engineering consultancy Introba has picked a new head of sustainability for its UK and Europe business.

Andy Stanton, previously head of sustainable buildings at Transport for London, will lead the low energy and decarbonisation offer at Introba, which previously operated in the UK under the name Elementa.

Last summer the firm’s parent, the known as Integral Group, rebranded itself and its engineering and consulting subsidiaries to be called Introba.

In his TfL role, Stanton advised on retrofit schemes as well as new builds such as the Palestra building, whether the transport operator is based, and the West Ham Bus Garage.

After leaving the job in 2018, he has worked as a director at Atkins and KLH Sustainability.

Introba is known for its work on sustainable building projects such as Hackbridge Primary School in Sutton, the UK’s first Passivhaus Plus and net zero energy school, and Room2 in Chiswick, the world’s first whole-life net-zero hotel.