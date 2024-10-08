Nearly one third of affected youngsters now have jobs at rival contractors

A third of ISG’s apprentices and graduate trainees have found new jobs with other contractors, Build UK has said.

The industry group has been co-ordinating a response from other contractors to take on youngsters left without placements following ISG’s administration last month.

In all, 46 new entrants out of 141 have been offered jobs with other employers including Bowmer & Kirkland, Kier, Mace, Sir Robert McAlpine, Sisk and Wates.

A total of 25 companies have taken on staff with Build UK adding that more job offers will happen in the coming days.

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said she was confident that roles will eventually be found for all those affected.

She added: “The collective response from Build UK members and the wider industry to ISG’s collapse has been really positive. It is a great example of what we can do when we work together.”

One affected ISG employee, Shabazz Abbas, has been picked up by Mace having just completed his Construction Site Supervisor Level 4 Apprenticeship at the University of Westminster.

The 23-year-old will continue onto his Level 6 Construction Site Management apprenticeship at Mace and admitted: “Finding myself without a job in an industry with limited experience was daunting at first, but the help I have received from Build UK and Mace has helped me to see that I am part of a supportive and resilient industry.”

Build UK has already put out guidance for suppliers impacted by ISG’s collapse.

The guidance, drawn up by law firm Wedlake Bell and supported by the Construction Leadership Council, covers details of ISG’s administration, what to do if a supplier is owed payment or needs access to site, and potential next steps.