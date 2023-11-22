Oil giant hoping to move in to St James’s scheme late next year

ISG has won a deal to fit out the new London headquarters of oil and gas giant BP.

Last June, BP agreed to take space at 20 Carlton House Terrace after selling its previous HQ at nearby 1 St James’s Square for £250m in late 2020.

The value of the deal for ISG, which declined to comment, is believed to be north of £30m.

The Carlton House Terrace scheme, which is close to Trafalgar Square, is being redeveloped by Blue Sky Building and is due to finish next summer. BP, which is taking around 70,000 sq ft of space, is hoping to move in by the end of next year.

The existing 1970s office building, which was the home of mining giant Anglo American for two decades until it moved out in 2020, is being revamped under plans drawn up by RSHP.

It will eventually see the eight-storey building increased by three more storeys to bring space up to more than 160,000 sq ft.

Practical completion is slated for next June and the scheme is described to would-be tenants by developers Clivedale and Altius Real Estate as “the ultra-prime modern workplace for your people and future plans”.

Others working on the wider rebuilding deal include QS Core Five and structural engineer Elliott Wood. Executive and interiors architect is EPR.