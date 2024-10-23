Anna Foden spent five years at contractor which collapsed last month

Former ISG sustainability head Anna Foden has joined Permasteelisa in a newly created role of head of sustainability at the cladding specialist.

Foden spent five years at ISG ending up as head of sustainability at its fit-out, retail and data centre business units.

But the firm collapsed into administration last month with the loss of 2,400 jobs.

A former professional figure skater, Foden will report directly to Permasteelisa’s group innovation director Kim Palmen-Koop.

Before working for ISG, Foden started out at US construction giant Clark Construction Group in 2004 before heading off to the US Green Building Council and then consultant Max Fordham as a sustainability assessor in 2012.

Permasteelisa’s chief technical innovation officer Jalal Fitourysaid: “Anna is an experienced senior sustainability professional with a background in construction and an excellent level of familiarity for the built environment ecosystem.”

In its last set of results for the year to March, Permasteelisa posted a turnover of €790m (£665m) and adjusted earnings of €27m (£23m). It said it had an order book of €1.1bn (£926m).