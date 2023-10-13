Firm takes on close to 40 people following last week’s collapse of M&E specialist

ISG has become the second contractor to confirm that it has taken on former Michael J Lonsdale staff left in limbo by the firm’s collapse last week.

Mace has taken on 25 people – primarily for three jobs in London – with ISG telling Building close to 40 former MJL staff are now at the firm.

ISG has taken on 21 people – including 17 agency staff – for a construction job in London, its scheme for UCL in King’s Cross, while its fit-out business has taken on 13 staff through an agency although these are expected to be put on PAYE in the coming months.

Lonsdale was also working on ISG’s deal to fit out the new Deutsche Bank headquarters at 21 Moorfields in the City with this job worth over £150m to ISG.

It is thought that most of Lonsdale’s former staff have found jobs at other firms with T Clarke and Phoenix ME also believed to have picked up staff.

The £250m Berkshire-based Michael J Lonsdale was set up in 1986 but last Monday Begbies Traynor was appointed administrator at the business which in its last set of accounts employed close to 250 people.

In the accounts for the year to September 2022, Michael J Lonsdale, whose rollcall of jobs includes 22 Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate and the Peninsula hotel, posted improved income of £191m and pre-tax profit of £2.5m, down from £2.6m the year before.