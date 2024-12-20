New name comes after sale to private equity in August

Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited (KISL) has rebranded as Aureos.

The new name comes after the company was acquired by private equity firm EMK Capital in August this year.

According to the business, the name broadly translates as “a new dawn”, which it says reflects its ambition to deliver sustainable energy and transport networks that support the transition away from carbon.

Darren James, chief executive of Aureos, said: “This is an important time in the evolution of our company. As Aureos we commit to all our stakeholders to always strive to be their first choice as the leading infrastructure engineering services provider for the energy security and decarbonised transport sectors.

“I am particularly pleased with the engagement of our extended team in choosing the new company name as we enter the next exciting phase of growth.”

Infrastructure had been Keltbray’s biggest business, employing 1,400 people with an order book at the end of October last year of £710m and turnover of around £400m.

Keltbray sold the function in order to concentrate on ground engineering, demolition, sub and super structure work as well as construction plant, which will continue to operate under the old name.

In October, Aureos, then operating as KISL, made its first acquisition since the takeover, buying the £45m-turnover rail business of engineering firm Linbrooke Services, which has offices in York and Sheffield and employs about 140 people.