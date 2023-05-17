Keltbray has said that it is cutting back-office roles with around 30 jobs set to be lost.

The firm, which is due to release its 2022 results shortly, said it “is proposing to reduce the number of functional support roles through increasing process standardisation in project tendering, mobilisation and delivery processes”.

It said it had begun a consultation with staff “resulting in a small number of roles, circa 27, becoming redundant, which is a difficult but necessary action”. Keltbray currently employs around 2,000 people.

The firm’s chief operating officer Vince Corrigan added: “The proposals will allow us to seize opportunities that directly support our growth plans, while driving efficiencies into everything we do and reducing the burden of the existing support overhead.”

In its last set of results for the year to October 2021, Keltbray said turnover was down to £390m from the £429m posted the year before with pre-tax profit before exceptional items coming in at £5.7m from a £6m loss last time.