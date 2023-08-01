Former Keltbray group managing director John Price has stepped down after nearly 18 years at the business.

He moved to a three-day-a-week role two years ago but Price, who turns 65 next January and started in the industry aged 15 as a plasterer’s mate, has now formally severed ties with the firm he joined in 2006.

When he arrived, the company was a £75m turnover demolition and civils business but in its last set of accounts posted an income of £528m in the year to October 2022.

Price, who worked on Keltbray’s job at the Shard including the scheme to demolish the PwC buildings that made way for the country’s tallest building, joined Keltbray after 26 years at Costain where he became operations director.

Paying tribute, Keltbray executive chairman Brendan Kerr said: “I would like to personally express my deepest gratitude to John for his outstanding efforts and unwavering support over the years. His pivotal role in shaping Keltbray into the successful organisation it is today cannot be overstated.”

Price formally stepped down from his Keltbray directorship yesterday (Monday).