Keltbray has begun work on a £70m-plus structures scheme at a new £350m courts complex being built on Fleet Street in the City of London by Mace.

The job at Salisbury Square is worth £73m and will see Keltbray carry out sub and superstructure work at the development which has been designed by Eric Parry.

Keltbray’s client on the scheme is the City of London Corporation and follows the firm’s completion of a £10m demolition and enabling works job at the site which it began last year.

The Salisbury Square development will replace an entire city block in a conservation area between Whitefriars Street and Salisbury Court on the south side of Fleet Street.

It will include a new headquarters for City of London Police, an 18-courtroom courts complex and a commercial building to help fund the project.

Keltbray, which is appealing against a £16m fine for bid-rigging handed to it by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month, is expected to release an improved set of annual figures for the year to October 2022 next month.

In its last set of results for the year to October 2021, income was down 9% to £390m while costs associated with the CMA probe sent it to a pre-tax loss of £4.2m.