The infrastructure business Keltbray sold over the summer has made its first acquisition since being bought by private equity.

Keltbray Infrastructure Services was sold to EMK Capital for an undisclosed sum in August.

The £400m turnover firm works in the highways, rail and energy sectors and is led by former Keltbray chief executive Darren James.

The firm said this morning it has bought the £45m turnover rail business of engineering firm Linbrooke Services, which has offices in York and Sheffield and employs just over 140 people.

The firm carries out design and build signalling, power and communications work in the rail sector and its clients include Network Rail, Southwest Trains and Hitachi.

Keltbray Infrastructure Services, which is due to change its name by the end of the year, employs around 1,200 people and has its main head office at Farringdon in central London.

Keltbray’s £310m turnover building business has retained the Keltbray name and is led by the firm’s owner and current executive chairman Brendan Kerr.