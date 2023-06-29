HMRC owed £1.8m while M&E contractors and scaffolding firm owed £800,000 between them

Kent firm Claritas went into liquidation owing creditors more than £9m, a report from its liquidators has revealed.

The £37m-turnover firm collapsed into liquidation earlier this month after being set up in 2012.

In an update, liquidator Begbies Traynor said the amount owed to creditors was just under £9.4m with HMRC owed £1.8m. A logistic firm is owed £668,000, an M&E firm is missing £500,000 while a scaffolding business is owed £300,000.

Claritas had a staff of 110 and 16 live projects – a mix of commercial and residential – and had at one point aspired to achieve income of £150m by the end of the 2020s.

In a statement, the firm’s founder Jon Wardle apologised to the supply chain for the impact the collapse would have, adding: “To our supply chain who supported us to the end, I thank all of you and I am truly sorry for the impact on you, your respective employees and supply chains.”

He said: “The challenge of cash flowing and managing the losses associated with the inflationary pressures of these uncertain times was just too great. Right now, I am truly sorry if you are being affected by the Claritas Group’s failure in any way.”

The past few month had seen the departure of several senior figures at the firm. Business development director Simon Wilkinson began working three days a week at John F Hunt in April, while group managing director Matt Cova left for McLaren last November.

Setting the business up 11 years ago, former Wates staffer Wardle teamed up with Kent-based project manager and QS Airey Miller Partnership to create Airey Miller Construction Management which later changed its name to Claritas.