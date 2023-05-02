Kier is rejigging its infrastructure services business into two groups from the beginning of July, the firm has said today.

The financial year end for the country’s second biggest contractor finishes on 30 June and the following day the firm said its current business streams of highways, utilities and infrastructure will now become two – transportation and natural resources, nuclear and networks.

In its last set of annual numbers, infrastructure services was Kier’s biggest division turning over nearly £1.7bn in the year to June 2022 compared to construction’s £1.4bn.

Explaining the move, chief executive Andrew Davies said: “The realignment in our infrastructure services business is a critical step in supporting the execution of the group’s medium-term value creation plan and enabling us to respond proactively to client needs in the key markets in which we operate in.”

Joe Incutti, currently group managing director for Kier Highways, will now spearhead the whole transportation business, which also includes its HS2 work.

And Andrew Bradshaw, currently group managing director of utilities, will head up the natural resources, nuclear and networks business while Ross Mackenzie, interim managing director of Kier Infrastructure, will become managing director of natural resources and nuclear.

Last week, Kier said that Mark Pengelly, currently managing director of both its infrastructure business and its HS2 joint venture, which also includes Eiffage, Ferrovial and Bam, is retiring at the end of the year after 39 years at the firm.

Kier said that following the changes it will continue to report under the three divisions of Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.