Average month-end debt down to less than £40m after being close to £550m at one stage

Kier said its average month-end net debt fell further with the firm cutting it to below £50m in the first six months of the year.

The contractor saw the figure fall by nearly £100m to £38m in the interim period to 31 December last year.

The firm’s average month-end net debt at one stage stood at close to £550m with analysts now expecting the contractor, which returned to the FTSE 250 list of the UK’s biggest quoted companies last year, to return to a net cash position by early 2026 at the latest.

>> See also: ‘This industry is absolutely fine…’ Andrew Davies on the naysayers, rescuing Kier and what the firm plans to do next

The firm increased its interim dividend payment by 20% to 2p and chief executive Andrew Davies said: “Our strong cash performance allowed us to significantly increase the interim dividend payment.”

Revenue for the half year was up 5% to just under £2bn with the firm saying 98% of its full year revenue had been tied down. Pre-tax profit was up 6% to £29m while its forward order book was up 2% to £11bn.

In a note, broker Investec said: “The Group delivered a good increase in H1 revenue and profits as expected. Its balance sheet continues to improve as previously guided and expected.”

The firm is due to announce its full year results on 16 September.