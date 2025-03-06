Kier has said a scheme to build the first European base of Cirque du Soleil in the heart of London’s West End will take three years to complete.

In a construction management plan, drawn up by the contractor as part of revised plans sent in to Camden planners last month, the firm said work would take 38 months to complete.

The plan, signed off at the end of January, will see the former Odeon Covent Garden cinema at 135-149 Shaftesbury Avenue completely redeveloped.

Designed for Olympia developer Yoo Capital, the scheme is set to transform the site’s existing grade II-listed building into a “world-class” theatre space with a large roof extension containing a luxury hotel.

Fresh plans submitted last month have cut the roof extension down from seven-and-a-half storeys to five storeys while the number of theatre seats has been boosted to more than 600.

The project team includes architect SPPARC, planning, heritage and townscape consultant Montagu Evans, structural engineer Elliot Wood, sustainability consultant Hoare Lea, landscape designer RPS Group, QS Gardiner & Theobald and transport consultant Momentum.