Kier’s boss of its London construction business is leaving the firm this week, Building can reveal.

David McKenzie goes this Friday after joining the company from Aecom in February 2021. As well as London, the Australian was also in charge of Kier’s Southern arm.

McKenzie worked at Aecom for over seven years and before that spent more than 20 years at Lendlease, mainly in the Middle East. He is believed to be heading for a job overseas with the Middle East thought to be his likely destination.

Kier said its group managing director for construction, Stuart Togwell, will assume leadership of the London and Southern business on an interim basis. “We will provide an update on David’s successor in due course,” it added.

The firm said: “David has played an important role leading our work winning amongst our priority blue-chip commercial client base. Kier thanks him for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

Kier’s current jobs in London include a £50m, mainly residential scheme for Stanhope, a £50m mixed-use scheme for developer CO-RE in London’s West End and a £60m scheme on Tottenham Court Road for Derwent called the Network Building.

At the end of last year, Italian cladding giant Permasteelisa announced that Kier’s then group construction boss, Liam Cummins, was joining he business in January. Cummins spent three years at Kier, having joined in 2019 from Laing O’Rourke where he spent 16 years.