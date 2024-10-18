Scheme would contain 65,000sq m of office space on site currently occupied by 30 separate buildings

KPF has submitted plans to redevelop a 1.5ha triangle of land on the edge of the City of London currently occupied by more than 30 separate buildings.

The Shoreditch Works scheme would contain around 65,000 sq m of office space in Shoreditch in a location between the Square Mile and the Old Street Roundabout tech cluster.

Developer Linea Properties, a joint venture between The Estate Office Shoreditch and HDG, said it could provide accommodation for more than 6,000 businesses.

The mixed-use scheme would also contain 78 homes, new public realm and a 780 sq m community and events space known as the ‘Urban Room’.

Five new public routes would be created on the site, which Linea Properties envisages as the future “beating heart of south Shoreditch”.

It would also include a 19-storey tower with newbuild development accounting for around two thirds of the new office space. The remaining 21,000 sq m of workspace will be in refurbished buildings including two listed sites at Webb Terrace and 91-101 Worship Street which will be restored.

Heritage architect Richard Griffiths Architects is also on the project team alongside Montagu Evans, Gillespies and Kauffmans.

The site, which neighbours the Broadgate Quarter and is bounded by Curtain Road, Worship Street and Holywell Row, is currently a mix of housing, student accommodation and commercial units.

It includes the head office of built environment PR firm Ing Media, which was behind the development’s placemaking strategy ahead of its consultation late last year.

The scheme will add to a growing hub of regeneration taking place on the border between Shoreditch and the City which includes two AHMM-designed schemes, a £200m office block and a 27-storey tower.

Other large KPF schemes in the area include 99 City Road, a 36-storey tower on Old Street Roundabout which was approved last September and is due to be built by Multiplex.