The new government should urgently commission a feasibility study for a new rail link between the Midlands and West Yorkshire following the cancellation of HS2’s northern leg, a Labour-commissioned report has urged.

The report from the independent Urban Transport Group (UTG), which was commissioned by the party last year when it was still in opposition, was launched in Bradford yesterday (Wednesday).

Chaired by former Siemens UK head Juergen Maier, who has subsequently been appointed chair of the new public owned Great British Energy company, it calls for the government to “urgently” set out a “bold long-term vision and ambition for transport infrastructure”.

As a medium-term objective, the government should draw up an integrated Transport Strategy for England (TSE).

This strategy would underpin new “project-specific approaches” to enhance inter-regional connectivity and boost the rail network’s freight and passenger capacity, the report says.

As part of the TSE, the government should boost potential investor confidence by “immediately” commissioning a feasibility study into the route of a Midlands-North Rail Link, connecting to Leeds and Bradford, now that HS2 in the north has been cancelled.

The report, which was supported by expertise from Arup, also recommends that the minister of state for rail should be given “explicit responsibility” for helping to develop industry supply chains, particularly working in partnership with tier 1 suppliers and major contractors.

It proposes that a “greener, faster, cheaper” framework for transport infrastructure could reduce project delivery costs by 20% .

The group also says the government should work with the mayoral combined authorities to investigate and facilitate financing mechanisms and funding sources, such as business rates retention, forms of land value capture and partnering with the private sector.

And it recommends that the government should set an “ambitious goal” for journeys made by public transport, walking and cycling by 2035, including doubling rail’s share.

Review chair Maier said: “This is a pivotal moment for the UK’s transport sector. We have a unique opportunity to reshape our transport infrastructure to be greener, more inclusive, and future-ready.

“Our recommendations provide a clear roadmap for the new government to seize this moment and drive significant economic, social, and environmental benefits. Until now, the ‘chop and change’ approach to transport policy has created significant ambiguity in the sector, raised costs, and held back investment. We must set the UK on a new course.”

Responding to the report, transport secretary Louise Haigh said 14 years of Conservative government had left the public “sick and tired of broken promises” on transport infrastructure and said the report would ”help inform this new government’s thinking”.

The UTG’s membership also included former Atkins chairman Allan Cook and Tai Chong Chew, director and global rail leader at Arup.