Laing O’Rourke has appointed Peter Lyons as the new boss of its Europe hub, taking over from chief executive Cathal O’Rourke.

Europe, which includes its UK and Middle East businesses as well as a small amount of work in Canada, has been run by Cathal O’Rourke since he returned from Australia last spring to become chief operating officer.

But over the summer he was made group chief executive, taking over from his father, Ray, meaning the firm began a search for a new managing director for the Europe division.

Lyons has been with Laing O’Rourke since 2002 and is currently the leader of its Specialist Trading Business Group which comprises piling and concrete firm Expanded, Explore Manufacturing, M&E business Crown House Technologies, plant hire firm Select and stone contractor Vetter.

Cathal O’Rourke said he and Lyons will be begin a phased transition into the new role at the start of next year with Lyons formally taking over on 3 February.

O’Rourke added: “This is an exciting time for our business and I am looking forward to working closely with Peter, along with the wider Europe executive team, as we continue to deliver on our strategic goals in Europe and to help shape Laing O’Rourke to be the best it can be for our people, our clients and our partners.”

Lyons said: “I truly believe our manufacturing led approach will change people’s lives for the better and transform productivity and I am committed to driving us forward on this important agenda.”

The firm’s Europe hub had a turnover of £2.5bn in the year to March and made a pre-tax profit of £17m, a return to the black from the £168m loss it racked up in 2023. O’Rourke’s Australia hub had a revenue of £1.5bn for the 12 months to this March and made a £40m pre-tax profit.