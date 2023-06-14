Laing O’Rourke has brought in a new head of its M&E arm Crown House Technologies.

Cameron Gilmour joined last month from energy specialist Doosan Babcock, where he was vice president of its nuclear and defence businesses and worked on projects including Hinkley Point C where O’Rourke is also working.

Crown House is part of O’Rourke’s Specialist Trading Business Group which includes piling business Expanded, Select Plant Hire and offsite arm Explore.

Gilmour will work alongside Gavin Body, who was appointed general manager of operations at Crown House in February.

Crown House’s current jobs include the new Everton stadium and a mixed-use scheme in London called Future Olympia.