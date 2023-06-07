Laing O’Rourke has said that up to 200 jobs in the UK are at risk after the firm announced a cost-cutting initiative this morning.

In a statement, the country’s biggest private contractor said: “This morning we informed colleagues of proposals that could reduce the number of roles in the UK business by up to 200. The proposed changes are subject to consultation with affected employees, including collective consultation at our head office in Dartford.”

The firm’s group chief operating officer Cathal O’Rourke added: “Since the pandemic the UK market has weakened and we have seen delays to some of the major public works we have geared up for.

“Therefore we need to reduce our operating costs, while continuing to deliver projects and protect our ability to invest in the technology and innovations that will transform construction.

“I know that any proposal to reduce roles creates a difficult time for people. I’ve asked everyone to support each other as we work through this process remembering that all those affected have made a positive contribution to Laing O’Rourke.”

In its last set accounts, the number of global employees at Laing O’Rourke was just over 10,000. Around 9,000 people are employed by the UK business.