The boss of Lendlease’s developments business in the UK is leaving after more than eight years at the company.

Bek Seeley joined in summer 2015 after stints at Aecom and before that Mouchel, later bought by WSP.

She arrived at Lendlease as commercial director before being made managing director of the firm’s development business for Europe in late 2019, taking over from Jonathan Emery.

In a statement, Lendlease said: “Bek Seeley has decided that the time is right for her to leave the company to start the next chapter of her career.

“Her strong partner and stakeholder relationships, passion for place and communities, political acumen and calm pragmatism have been of real value to the business and have helped us to secure and convert some of the most prestigious urban regeneration projects in the UK including Elephant Park, Silvertown, High Road West, Euston, Thamesmead, IQL and Smithfield.”

The firm said it would announce a successor “in due but course” and added: “For the moment our regional CEO Andrea Ruckstuhl will step in to lead the development business, working closely with the existing development leadership team.

“Bek is working closely with Andrea and the team to ensure a smooth handover for our clients, partners and our people.”

Ruckstuhl has taken over as boss of Lendlease Europe from Neil Martin, who announced he was leaving earlier this year. He formally goes at the end of this month.