Up-for-sale contractor signs up for work at three sites

Lendlease has signed on the dotted line for new build and refurbishment works at an army barracks in Gloucestershire.

The firm has inked the deal for job at Imjin Barracks near Gloucester as well as two other similar projects at Bicester, Oxfordshire, and Beacon in Wales.

Worth £450m in total, the work across the three sites involves upgrading accommodation and training facilities for the army.

The jobs have been let under the Defence Estate Optimisation Army Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

The news is a tonic for a firm that has been up for sale since the end of May after its Australian parent decided to pare back its overseas operations.

Some clients have expressed concerns about signing up Lendlease for work given the current uncertainty about its future.

But earlier this week Building revealed Lendlease had been shortlisted for a £200m City office scheme in Moorgate along with McLaren and Mace. It is the first major job the firm has been asked to bid since it was put up for sale nearly six weeks ago.