Lendlease has won the race to build the new main stand at Premier League club Crystal Palace, Building can reveal.

The contractor has signed up for a PCSA on the job which had an initial price tag of £100m but inflation is thought to have pushed the figure closer to £150m.

Lendlease is understood to have beaten McLaren, thought to have been the favourite, to the job while Building understands that Lendlease’s current status – it has been up for sale since the end of May – has not had an impact on the PCSA.

Both Crystal Palace and Lendlease declined to comment but main construction work is expected to start next year and last for 30 months.

In an update on its website in the middle of last month, the Eagles told supporters that preliminary building work would be getting underway this summer.

It said: “The construction of the new stand will look to be built around the existing structure, with the aim of keeping the stadium fully operational throughout the build.

“A development of this magnitude and complexity, particularly with the need to keep the existing stand open, requires reconfiguration of areas of the ground and careful chronological organisation of the process.”

The KSS-designed proposal to boost capacity at the ground from 26,000 to 34,000 was given the green light by Croydon council in 2022. Others working on the deal include cost consultant Core 5 and structural engineer Mott MacDonald.

The update said the club, which has been at its Selhurst Park home since 1924, said it was completing various agreements, including buying a plot of land from Sainsbury’s and half a dozen homes in a street next to the stadium, ahead of main construction starting.

It added: “We are finalising the detailed construction drawings and going out to tender for every detailed area, including steel, cladding, bricks and glass materials, whilst also building a computerised three-dimensional model of the stadium in order to visualise the interior spaces, design and movement of people through each general admission and hospitality area.”