Lendlease has appointed the firm’s head of its Italy business to replace Neil Martin as the chief executive of its Europe business.

Lendlease announced in April that Martin was stepping down from the firm after nearly 30 years with the business and he is being replaced by Italian Andrea Ruckstuhl.

Ruckstuhl has been at Lendlease since 2005 and has been in charge of the firm’s business in Italy as well as wider Europe.

The firm’s main schemes in Italy are the Milan Innovation District and a mixed-used initiative called Milano Santa Giulia.

Lendlease did not say whether Ruckstuhl would be based in London but the majority of its work in Europe is in the UK where current schemes include the Google headquarters building, a new office development at 120 Fleet Street for developer CO-RE and the regeneration of the Smithfield area of Birmingham in joint venture with the city council.

Ruckstuhl will also sit on the global leadership team with Martin due to step down by the end of September.