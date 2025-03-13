Simon Gorski left firm last summer after two decades at contractor

Lendlease’s former UK construction boss Simon Gorski has set up his own business.

Called Hillman Scott Consulting, Gorski said he was working with two new companies “in a strategic advisory role and [I] intend to support both UK and international organisations operating at all levels in and around the built environment”.

He added the firm, which, according to filings made at Companies House was set up last week, “will help [clients] shape their business strategies, optimise their operating models and develop their new business’ plans”.

Gorski left Lendlease last summer after joining from the British Army in 2004 and two months after it was put up for sale.

He was made managing director in 2019 after incumbent Neil Martin – now chief executive at Sir Robert McAlpine – was promoted to a global role at the business.

Gorski was replaced by David Cadiot, previously executive general manager for Lendlease’s regional business.

Lendlease is being bought US private equity firm Atlas Holdings and will be renamed Bovis.